Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG) to Post $1.32 EPS

Equities research analysts forecast that Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.32 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Alamo Group’s earnings. Alamo Group posted earnings of $1.29 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 2.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alamo Group will report full-year earnings of $7.27 per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $8.44 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Alamo Group.

Alamo Group (NYSE:ALG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by ($0.17). Alamo Group had a net margin of 4.95% and a return on equity of 10.91%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alamo Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th.

In other Alamo Group news, VP Janet S. Pollock sold 289 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.36, for a total transaction of $40,564.04. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,750.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alamo Group during the fourth quarter worth $327,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Alamo Group by 38.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 47,925 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,611,000 after buying an additional 13,360 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Alamo Group by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 37,257 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,139,000 after acquiring an additional 7,289 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Alamo Group by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,360 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alamo Group during the 4th quarter worth about $379,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.15% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ALG traded up $0.53 on Tuesday, reaching $158.15. The stock had a trading volume of 679 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,554. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.96. Alamo Group has a 1-year low of $70.99 and a 1-year high of $163.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $151.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $131.90.

About Alamo Group

Alamo Group Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services agricultural and infrastructure maintenance equipment for governmental and industrial use worldwide. The company offers hydraulically-powered and tractor-mounted mowers, including boom-mounted mowers; other cutters and replacement parts for heavy-duty and intensive uses; and heavy duty, tractor- and truck-mounted mowing, and vegetation maintenance equipment and replacement parts.

