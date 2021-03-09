Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) to Post -$3.85 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) to announce earnings of ($3.85) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have made estimates for American Airlines Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($2.34) and the lowest is ($4.56). American Airlines Group posted earnings per share of ($2.65) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 45.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that American Airlines Group will report full year earnings of ($7.62) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($11.80) to ($2.40). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.08) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.22) to $2.00. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow American Airlines Group.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The airline reported ($3.86) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($4.11) by $0.25. The company had revenue of $4.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.86 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 64.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.15 EPS.

AAL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of American Airlines Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on American Airlines Group from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seaport Global Securities downgraded American Airlines Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of American Airlines Group in a research note on Friday, November 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of American Airlines Group in a research note on Friday, November 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. American Airlines Group presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $14.13.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ovata Capital Management Ltd raised its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 51,575.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ovata Capital Management Ltd now owns 6,000,000 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $5,531,000 after purchasing an additional 5,988,389 shares during the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 29.3% during the fourth quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 17,062,697 shares of the airline’s stock worth $269,079,000 after buying an additional 3,865,939 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of American Airlines Group in the 4th quarter valued at $28,889,000. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. raised its stake in American Airlines Group by 457.0% in the 4th quarter. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. now owns 2,147,420 shares of the airline’s stock worth $33,865,000 after acquiring an additional 1,761,920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in American Airlines Group by 44.3% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,465,903 shares of the airline’s stock worth $42,596,000 after acquiring an additional 1,064,077 shares during the period. 44.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AAL opened at $21.47 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.88. The company has a market cap of $13.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.55 and a beta of 1.82. American Airlines Group has a twelve month low of $8.25 and a twelve month high of $22.80.

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. It provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated a mainline fleet of 942 aircraft. It serves 365 destinations in approximately 61 countries, principally from its hubs and gateways in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, London Heathrow, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC American Airlines Group Inc has strategic partnership with JetBlue Airways Corp.

