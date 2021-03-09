Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:AMRX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $516.70 Million

Equities analysts expect that Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:AMRX) will report $516.70 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Amneal Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $489.20 million to $535.50 million. Amneal Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $498.53 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 3.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, May 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Amneal Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $2.14 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.12 billion to $2.16 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $2.15 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.09 billion to $2.22 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Amneal Pharmaceuticals.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.01. Amneal Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 42.02%. The company had revenue of $510.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $506.91 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis.

AMRX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 14th. SVB Leerink restated a “hold” rating and issued a $5.50 target price on shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $4.00 to $6.50 in a research report on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.56.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $5.60 on Tuesday. Amneal Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $2.40 and a twelve month high of $6.18. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.55. The stock has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.20.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMRX. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 3.9% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 174,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $676,000 after purchasing an additional 6,465 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 153,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $701,000 after purchasing an additional 9,300 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 187.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 251,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $974,000 after purchasing an additional 163,848 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 10.1% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 36,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 3,391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 7.9% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 53,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 3,963 shares in the last quarter. 33.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic and specialty pharmaceutical products for various dosage forms and therapeutic areas. The company operates in two segments, Generics and Specialty. The Generics segment develops, manufactures, and commercializes complex oral solids, injectables, ophthalmics, liquids, topicals, softgels, inhalation products, and transdermals across a range of therapeutic categories.

