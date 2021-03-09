Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY) to Post $0.17 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY) to announce earnings of $0.17 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Bentley Systems’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.18 and the lowest is $0.16. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, June 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bentley Systems will report full-year earnings of $0.65 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.63 to $0.67. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.69 to $0.74. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Bentley Systems.

Get Bentley Systems alerts:

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $219.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $212.80 million. The company’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

BSY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Bentley Systems from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Bentley Systems from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bentley Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allstate Corp raised its position in Bentley Systems by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 8,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Bentley Systems in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in Bentley Systems in the third quarter worth about $60,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Bentley Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $84,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Bentley Systems by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 581,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,561,000 after purchasing an additional 2,479 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BSY opened at $42.95 on Tuesday. Bentley Systems has a 1 year low of $27.00 and a 1 year high of $54.62. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.19, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th.

Bentley Systems Company Profile

Bentley Systems, Incorporated develops software for infrastructure design, construction, and operations. It provides MicroStation, a modeling, documentation, and visualization solution for information modeling; ProjectWise, a project information management and collaboration solution; AssetWise, an asset information management solution; PlantSight, a digital solution to benefit customers through plant operations; and SYNCHRO XR for HoloLens 2 that enables users to interact collaboratively with digital construction models using gestures to plan, visualize, and experience construction sequencing.

Read More: volatile stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bentley Systems (BSY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bentley Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bentley Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.