Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY) to Post $0.17 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY) to announce earnings of $0.17 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Bentley Systems’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.18 and the lowest is $0.16. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, June 1st.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bentley Systems will report full-year earnings of $0.65 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.63 to $0.67. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.69 to $0.74. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Bentley Systems.
Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $219.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $212.80 million. The company’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allstate Corp raised its position in Bentley Systems by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 8,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Bentley Systems in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in Bentley Systems in the third quarter worth about $60,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Bentley Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $84,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Bentley Systems by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 581,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,561,000 after purchasing an additional 2,479 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.85% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:BSY opened at $42.95 on Tuesday. Bentley Systems has a 1 year low of $27.00 and a 1 year high of $54.62. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.19, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th.
Bentley Systems Company Profile
Bentley Systems, Incorporated develops software for infrastructure design, construction, and operations. It provides MicroStation, a modeling, documentation, and visualization solution for information modeling; ProjectWise, a project information management and collaboration solution; AssetWise, an asset information management solution; PlantSight, a digital solution to benefit customers through plant operations; and SYNCHRO XR for HoloLens 2 that enables users to interact collaboratively with digital construction models using gestures to plan, visualize, and experience construction sequencing.
Read More: volatile stocks
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bentley Systems (BSY)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Bentley Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bentley Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.