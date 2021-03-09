Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM) Will Announce Earnings of $0.13 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM) to post earnings per share of $0.13 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Black Stone Minerals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.15 and the lowest is $0.12. Black Stone Minerals reported earnings per share of $0.23 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 43.5%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Black Stone Minerals will report full-year earnings of $0.50 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.45 to $0.62. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.56 to $0.84. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Black Stone Minerals.

Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.07). Black Stone Minerals had a return on equity of 16.85% and a net margin of 31.42%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Black Stone Minerals from $7.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Black Stone Minerals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. TheStreet raised shares of Black Stone Minerals from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Black Stone Minerals from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.80.

Black Stone Minerals stock opened at $9.46 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.85 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.36. Black Stone Minerals has a 12-month low of $4.04 and a 12-month high of $10.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.40%. This is an increase from Black Stone Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 12th. Black Stone Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is 60.34%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BSM. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new position in Black Stone Minerals during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new stake in shares of Black Stone Minerals during the third quarter worth approximately $49,000. Annandale Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Black Stone Minerals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $74,000. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in Black Stone Minerals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Finally, Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Black Stone Minerals by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.11% of the company’s stock.

About Black Stone Minerals

Black Stone Minerals, L.P. owns and manages oil and natural gas mineral interests. The company owns mineral interests in approximately 16.8 million gross acres, nonparticipating royalty interests in 1.8 million gross acres, and overriding royalty interests in 1.7 million gross acres located in 41 states in the United States.

