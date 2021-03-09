Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH) to Post $0.62 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH) will announce earnings of $0.62 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Choice Hotels International’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.81 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.52. Choice Hotels International reported earnings per share of $0.76 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 18.4%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, May 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Choice Hotels International will report full-year earnings of $3.17 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.55 to $3.85. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $4.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.52 to $4.52. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Choice Hotels International.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.13). Choice Hotels International had a net margin of 12.92% and a negative return on equity of 419.83%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CHH. Gordon Haskett boosted their price target on Choice Hotels International from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Choice Hotels International from $106.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Choice Hotels International from $84.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Choice Hotels International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.58.

In related news, insider David A. Pepper sold 17,973 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.82, for a total value of $2,009,740.86. Also, Director Liza Landsman sold 2,932 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.55, for a total value of $321,200.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $937,638.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 21.73% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Choice Hotels International by 582.1% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Choice Hotels International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Capital Analysts LLC grew its holdings in Choice Hotels International by 76.7% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 744 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new position in Choice Hotels International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $94,000. Finally, Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. bought a new position in Choice Hotels International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $173,000. 57.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CHH stock opened at $105.87 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $105.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.79. Choice Hotels International has a 12-month low of $46.25 and a 12-month high of $114.50. The company has a market cap of $5.88 billion, a PE ratio of 54.02 and a beta of 1.48.

Choice Hotels International Company Profile

Choice Hotels International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. The company operates through Hotel Franchising and Corporate & Other segments. It franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Extended Stay Hotel, WoodSpring Suites, Everhome Suites, Cambria Hotels, and Ascend Hotel Collection.

