Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR) Will Announce Earnings of $0.31 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR) will report earnings of $0.31 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Corsair Gaming’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.26 and the highest is $0.35. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Corsair Gaming will report full-year earnings of $1.51 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.46 to $1.58. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.41 to $1.83. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Corsair Gaming.

Get Corsair Gaming alerts:

Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $556.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $530.00 million. Corsair Gaming’s revenue was up 70.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share.

CRSR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Macquarie lifted their target price on Corsair Gaming from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Barclays lifted their target price on Corsair Gaming from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Corsair Gaming from $33.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Corsair Gaming from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on Corsair Gaming from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.90.

NASDAQ:CRSR opened at $31.83 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $39.03. Corsair Gaming has a 52-week low of $14.09 and a 52-week high of $51.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

In other news, CEO Andrew J. Paul sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $8,750,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,057,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,023,245. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Thi L. La sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $3,500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 139,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,893,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corsair Gaming in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Corsair Gaming in the 4th quarter valued at about $82,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corsair Gaming in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Corsair Gaming in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Corsair Gaming by 809.3% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 3,237 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.32% of the company’s stock.

About Corsair Gaming

Corsair Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes gaming and streaming peripherals, components and systems in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers gamer and creator peripherals, including gaming keyboards, mice, headsets, and controllers, as well as capture cards, studio accessories, and others.

Featured Article: What does a market perform rating mean?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Corsair Gaming (CRSR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Corsair Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corsair Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.