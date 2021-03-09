Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH) Will Post Earnings of -$1.08 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH) will report earnings per share of ($1.08) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($1.16) and the highest is ($1.00). Deciphera Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($1.36) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 20.6%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Deciphera Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($4.18) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.60) to ($3.42). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($2.56) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.69) to ($1.38). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Deciphera Pharmaceuticals.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The company reported ($1.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.16) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $19.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.68 million.

DCPH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. SVB Leerink raised Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.90.

In other news, Director Michael Douglas Taylor sold 19,000 shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.45, for a total transaction of $1,072,550.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,072,550. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 7.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 54,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,116,000 after buying an additional 10,701 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 56,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,917,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 1,668.5% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 50,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,584,000 after purchasing an additional 47,520 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 4.6% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 82,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,222,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 264.5% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 13,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $711,000 after purchasing an additional 10,052 shares during the last quarter. 73.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ DCPH opened at $40.39 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.08 and a beta of 1.49. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.21. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $33.10 and a 52 week high of $68.40.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs to enhance the lives of cancer patients by addressing key mechanisms of drug resistance that limit the rate and durability of response of various cancer therapies. Its lead drug candidate is ripretinib for the treatment of gastrointestinal stromal tumors; and that is in Phase I trial for treating gliomas, melanoma, NSCLC/germ cell/penile, and soft tissue sarcomas.

