Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA) to Post -$0.29 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA) will report earnings of ($0.29) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Dicerna Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.24 and the lowest is ($0.77). Dicerna Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($0.31) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 6.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Dicerna Pharmaceuticals.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.60). Dicerna Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 88.81% and a negative return on equity of 71.72%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on DRNA. B. Riley raised their price objective on Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Chardan Capital lifted their price target on Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.43.

Shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $26.62 on Tuesday. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $11.75 and a fifty-two week high of $29.90. The company has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.53 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a fifty day moving average of $25.93 and a 200 day moving average of $22.32.

In other Dicerna Pharmaceuticals news, Director Adam Koppel sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.40, for a total transaction of $23,400,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Bob D. Brown sold 5,808 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.07, for a total value of $139,798.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $638,264.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,053,032 shares of company stock valued at $24,730,801. 11.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Camber Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $9,445,000. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $10,790,000. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,139,373 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $56,477,000 after acquiring an additional 272,178 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,034,729 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $132,944,000 after acquiring an additional 235,875 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 314.7% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 300,504 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,620,000 after acquiring an additional 228,035 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.64% of the company’s stock.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of ribonucleic acid interference (RNAi)-based pharmaceuticals. The company develops pharmaceuticals using its GalXC RNAi platform for the treatment of diseases involving the liver, including rare diseases, viral infectious diseases, chronic liver diseases, and cardiometabolic diseases.

