Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) Will Announce Earnings of $0.13 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) will report $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for Five9’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.12 and the highest is $0.14. Five9 posted earnings per share of $0.17 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 23.5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Five9 will report full-year earnings of $0.77 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.75 to $0.82. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.00 to $1.21. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Five9.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The software maker reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $127.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.27 million. Five9 had a negative net margin of 8.54% and a positive return on equity of 0.40%. The company’s revenue was up 38.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FIVN. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Five9 from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Five9 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Five9 from $170.00 to $209.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Five9 from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Five9 from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $190.06.

NASDAQ:FIVN opened at $153.81 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $175.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $153.89. The company has a market capitalization of $10.25 billion, a PE ratio of -290.20 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 9.32 and a quick ratio of 9.32. Five9 has a 1-year low of $52.51 and a 1-year high of $201.75.

In other news, CAO Leena Mansharamani sold 938 shares of Five9 stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.65, for a total transaction of $161,007.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,107 shares in the company, valued at $2,936,416.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Welch sold 14,571 shares of Five9 stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.84, for a total value of $2,460,167.64. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,791,628.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 85,981 shares of company stock valued at $14,694,389. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Five9 by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,483 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $782,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Five9 by 24.0% in the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 393 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in shares of Five9 by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 23,710 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,135,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Five9 by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 10,487 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,829,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Five9 by 183.3% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 204 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.93% of the company’s stock.

About Five9

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions; and acts as a hub for digital engagement channels between the clients and their customers, which enables them to manage the end-to-end customer experience in a single unified architecture.

