Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $3.70 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) to report sales of $3.70 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Lam Research’s earnings. Lam Research reported sales of $2.50 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 48%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Lam Research will report full year sales of $14.09 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $14.01 billion to $14.17 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $14.91 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.50 billion to $15.39 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Lam Research.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The semiconductor company reported $6.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.72 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $3.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.34 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 23.60% and a return on equity of 55.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.01 EPS.

LRCX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $500.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $420.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $495.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Lam Research from $553.00 to $568.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lam Research has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $480.00.

Shares of NASDAQ LRCX opened at $502.61 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 2.68. The company has a market cap of $71.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.51, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.33. Lam Research has a 1 year low of $181.38 and a 1 year high of $603.60. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $551.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $441.95.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.60%.

In other Lam Research news, SVP Seshasayee Varadarajan sold 10,000 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $469.12, for a total value of $4,691,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Patrick J. Lord sold 4,166 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $576.56, for a total transaction of $2,401,948.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,423 shares of company stock valued at $16,904,207 in the last ninety days. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Mirova purchased a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the third quarter worth about $39,000. 84.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

