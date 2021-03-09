Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR) to Announce $0.22 EPS

Analysts expect that Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR) will report $0.22 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Luxfer’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.26 and the lowest is $0.18. Luxfer posted earnings per share of $0.30 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 26.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, April 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Luxfer will report full-year earnings of $1.15 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.32 to $1.50. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Luxfer.

Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $82.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.35 million. Luxfer had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 2.74%. Luxfer’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on LXFR shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Luxfer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Roth Capital raised their price target on Luxfer from $17.00 to $22.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. TheStreet upgraded Luxfer from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on Luxfer from $19.00 to $24.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th.

LXFR opened at $20.65 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Luxfer has a 1 year low of $10.27 and a 1 year high of $21.13. The firm has a market cap of $570.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.81, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.99.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Luxfer by 348.4% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 5,128 shares in the last quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Luxfer during the fourth quarter valued at $325,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Luxfer by 16.1% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 32,326 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 4,488 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Luxfer by 50.0% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,735 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 2,245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Luxfer during the third quarter valued at $212,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.93% of the company’s stock.

About Luxfer

Luxfer Holdings PLC, a materials technology company, designs, manufactures, and supplies high-performance materials, components, and high-pressure gas cylinders for transportation, defense and emergency response, healthcare, and general industrial end-market applications. It operates in two segments, Gas Cylinders and Elektron.

