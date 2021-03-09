Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $653.38 Million

Brokerages expect that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) will post sales of $653.38 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Magellan Midstream Partners’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $536.10 million to $770.65 million. Magellan Midstream Partners posted sales of $782.81 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 16.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Magellan Midstream Partners will report full year sales of $2.43 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.22 billion to $2.63 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $2.63 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.47 billion to $2.89 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Magellan Midstream Partners.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.10. Magellan Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 37.91% and a net margin of 35.61%. The firm had revenue of $586.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $643.24 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MMP. Wolfe Research cut Magellan Midstream Partners from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company cut Magellan Midstream Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Credit Suisse Group cut Magellan Midstream Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $48.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. TD Securities lowered their price target on Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Magellan Midstream Partners from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.85.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MMP. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 60.4% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 62,178 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,126,000 after acquiring an additional 23,421 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners by 2.2% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 32,713 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after buying an additional 712 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners by 29.5% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 96,219 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,291,000 after buying an additional 21,906 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners by 8.7% during the third quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 7,432 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners by 23.6% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,263 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 813 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.96% of the company’s stock.

MMP opened at $45.00 on Tuesday. Magellan Midstream Partners has a 12 month low of $22.02 and a 12 month high of $49.91. The stock has a market cap of $10.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.14 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $43.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th were issued a dividend of $1.0275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $4.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.13%. Magellan Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 86.34%.

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of refined petroleum products and crude oil in the United States. The company operates through Refined Products, Crude Oil, and Marine Storage segments. It operates refined products pipeline that transports gasoline, distillates, aviation fuels, and liquefied petroleum gases for independent refiners and integrated oil companies, wholesalers, retailers, traders, railroads, airlines, bio-fuel producers, and regional farm cooperatives; and provides services, including terminalling, ethanol and biodiesel unloading and loading, additive injection, custom blending, laboratory testing, and data services to shippers.

