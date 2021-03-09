Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) Will Announce Earnings of $0.46 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) to post earnings of $0.46 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Match Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.45 to $0.47. Match Group posted earnings per share of $0.01 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 4,500%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Match Group will report full-year earnings of $2.33 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.22 to $2.43. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $3.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.89 to $3.21. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Match Group.

Get Match Group alerts:

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.48. Match Group had a return on equity of 32.15% and a net margin of 2.43%. The company had revenue of $651.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $650.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. Match Group’s revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush increased their price objective on Match Group from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Truist increased their target price on Match Group from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Match Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $131.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Cowen increased their target price on Match Group from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised Match Group from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their target price for the company from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.33.

In other Match Group news, Director Glenn Schiffman sold 25,000 shares of Match Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.09, for a total transaction of $3,652,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,098,248.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Joseph Levin sold 144,557 shares of Match Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.41, for a total value of $22,610,160.37. Following the transaction, the director now owns 180,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,181,015.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 244,557 shares of company stock valued at $37,989,910 in the last 90 days. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTCH. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Match Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,333,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Match Group by 126.8% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 338 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Match Group by 54.4% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,559 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of Match Group by 58.7% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 22,343 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,688,000 after acquiring an additional 8,267 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Match Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $664,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.67% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MTCH traded up $6.33 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $151.89. The stock had a trading volume of 10,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,984,348. Match Group has a one year low of $87.56 and a one year high of $174.68. The company has a market capitalization of $40.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -230.13, a PEG ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $152.71 and a 200 day moving average of $134.15.

About Match Group

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. Its portfolio of brands include Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company is based in Dallas, Texas.

Featured Article: Bollinger Bands

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Match Group (MTCH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Match Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Match Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.