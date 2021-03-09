Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate NuCana plc (NASDAQ:NCNA) to Announce -$0.23 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect NuCana plc (NASDAQ:NCNA) to report ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for NuCana’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.29) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.17). NuCana reported earnings of ($0.15) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 53.3%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 18th.

NuCana (NASDAQ:NCNA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.11).

NCNA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NuCana from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of NuCana in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. NuCana currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.05.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NCNA. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NuCana during the 3rd quarter worth $78,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in NuCana during the 3rd quarter worth $166,000. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in NuCana by 47.4% during the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 36,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 11,600 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in NuCana by 253.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 291,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,535,000 after acquiring an additional 209,368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in NuCana by 95.4% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 424,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,906,000 after acquiring an additional 207,220 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NCNA stock opened at $4.70 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $227.93 million, a PE ratio of -4.65 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.20. NuCana has a 52 week low of $4.02 and a 52 week high of $7.83.

About NuCana

NuCana plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of products for the treatment of cancer. The company develops its products based on its proprietary ProTide technology. Its lead product candidate includes Acelarin, which is in Phase Ib and Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of patients with biliary tract cancer; a Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of patients with biliary cancer; and Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with metastatic pancreatic cancer.

