Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA) to Announce $0.03 EPS

Equities research analysts forecast that ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA) will report $0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for ProAssurance’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.04) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.09. ProAssurance reported earnings per share of ($0.02) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 250%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ProAssurance will report full year earnings of $0.30 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.20 to $0.40. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.40 to $0.55. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for ProAssurance.

ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The insurance provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.05. ProAssurance had a negative net margin of 27.87% and a negative return on equity of 6.92%. The company had revenue of $229.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $210.54 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.27) EPS. ProAssurance’s revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Boenning Scattergood reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of ProAssurance in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Truist increased their target price on shares of ProAssurance from $16.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ProAssurance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in ProAssurance by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 32,747 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $583,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in ProAssurance in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in ProAssurance by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 9,286 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,333 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in ProAssurance in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in ProAssurance by 1.6% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 122,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,908,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PRA stock traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $26.82. The company had a trading volume of 13,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 281,111. The company’s fifty day moving average is $21.93 and its 200 day moving average is $17.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46. ProAssurance has a fifty-two week low of $12.67 and a fifty-two week high of $27.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of -5.82 and a beta of 0.26.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. ProAssurance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -24.69%.

ProAssurance Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance, and reinsurance products in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Specialty Property and Casualty, Workers' Compensation Insurance, Segregated Portfolio Cell Reinsurance, and Lloyd's Syndicate.

