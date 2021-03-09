Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Regal Beloit Co. (NYSE:RBC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $776.96 Million

Equities analysts predict that Regal Beloit Co. (NYSE:RBC) will report $776.96 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Regal Beloit’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $773.60 million to $781.10 million. Regal Beloit reported sales of $734.20 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.8%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Regal Beloit will report full-year sales of $3.09 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.02 billion to $3.12 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $3.26 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.25 billion to $3.28 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Regal Beloit.

Regal Beloit (NYSE:RBC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.19. Regal Beloit had a return on equity of 9.03% and a net margin of 6.13%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on RBC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Regal Beloit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $141.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Wolfe Research upgraded Regal Beloit from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Regal Beloit from $160.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Regal Beloit from $110.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded Regal Beloit from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $155.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $142.29.

RBC opened at $141.04 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $132.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $115.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.29. Regal Beloit has a 1 year low of $51.99 and a 1 year high of $146.97. The firm has a market cap of $5.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.80, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.38.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Regal Beloit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.86%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Regal Beloit by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 2,856 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Regal Beloit by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,001 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Regal Beloit by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 4,667 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $573,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Regal Beloit by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 303 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Regal Beloit in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.08% of the company’s stock.

Regal Beloit Company Profile

Regal Beloit Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electric motors, electrical motion controls, and power generation and transmission products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Power Transmission Solutions.

