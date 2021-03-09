Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.11 Billion

Equities research analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) will announce sales of $4.11 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for The PNC Financial Services Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $4.09 billion and the highest is $4.13 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group reported sales of $4.52 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 9.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Friday, April 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group will report full year sales of $17.72 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $16.80 billion to $18.75 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $19.69 billion, with estimates ranging from $16.90 billion to $21.22 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow The PNC Financial Services Group.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.61. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 5.97% and a net margin of 38.16%. The firm had revenue of $4.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have commented on PNC shares. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $140.00 to $179.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $177.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. UBS Group upgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $88.00 to $122.00 in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Stephens cut The PNC Financial Services Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.06.

Shares of PNC stock opened at $178.82 on Tuesday. The PNC Financial Services Group has a 12 month low of $79.41 and a 12 month high of $181.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The business’s 50 day moving average is $161.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $134.83. The company has a market cap of $75.82 billion, a PE ratio of 10.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.38.

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, EVP Guild Deborah sold 3,840 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.37, for a total transaction of $581,260.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,846,361.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Karen L. Larrimer sold 3,205 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.92, for a total value of $502,928.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,857,093.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PNC. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 246.4% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 49,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,441,000 after buying an additional 35,212 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 17.6% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 7,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $836,000 after buying an additional 1,137 shares in the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 3.8% in the third quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 4,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $500,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC increased its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 5.5% in the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 80,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,897,000 after buying an additional 4,192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. increased its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.0% in the third quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 376,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,371,000 after buying an additional 7,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

