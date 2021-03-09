Zacks: Brokerages Expect Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $759.16 Million

Analysts forecast that Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) will announce $759.16 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Alaska Air Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $714.42 million to $787.20 million. Alaska Air Group reported sales of $1.64 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 53.7%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alaska Air Group will report full-year sales of $5.65 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.32 billion to $6.20 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $7.84 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.50 billion to $8.23 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Alaska Air Group.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The transportation company reported ($2.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.91) by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $808.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $813.37 million. Alaska Air Group had a negative net margin of 13.96% and a negative return on equity of 19.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 63.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.46 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ALK shares. Wolfe Research raised shares of Alaska Air Group to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alaska Air Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on shares of Alaska Air Group from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. UBS Group raised shares of Alaska Air Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $43.00 to $64.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Alaska Air Group from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Alaska Air Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.67.

In other Alaska Air Group news, EVP Andrew R. Harrison sold 6,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total transaction of $356,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,268,162.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Christopher Michael Berry sold 963 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.14, for a total transaction of $59,840.82. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $292,244.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,163 shares of company stock worth $945,841. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,247,416 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $480,866,000 after purchasing an additional 973,591 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 29.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,163,490 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $476,501,000 after purchasing an additional 2,082,579 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 3.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,026,006 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $147,473,000 after purchasing an additional 116,147 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Alaska Air Group by 133.3% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,213,297 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $167,091,000 after buying an additional 1,836,152 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners increased its position in Alaska Air Group by 2,155.9% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,659,490 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $138,294,000 after acquiring an additional 2,541,602 shares during the last quarter. 73.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ALK opened at $67.99 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $57.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $8.45 billion, a PE ratio of -12.08 and a beta of 1.81. Alaska Air Group has a 52-week low of $20.02 and a 52-week high of $69.17.

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It has a network of approximately 1,300 daily flights to 115 destinations across the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Costa Rica.

