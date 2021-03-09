Zacks: Brokerages Expect CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Will Announce Earnings of $1.03 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) will post earnings of $1.03 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for CSX’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.99 to $1.08. CSX reported earnings of $1.00 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that CSX will report full year earnings of $4.30 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.06 to $4.47. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $4.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.28 to $5.10. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow CSX.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The transportation company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.04. CSX had a net margin of 26.08% and a return on equity of 22.83%. The company had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.99 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CSX. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on shares of CSX from $87.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of CSX from $102.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Argus raised their price objective on shares of CSX from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of CSX from $84.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of CSX from $114.00 to $113.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. CSX currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.63.

NASDAQ CSX traded up $0.86 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $93.39. 116,732 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,004,259. CSX has a 1 year low of $46.81 and a 1 year high of $97.54. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.18.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This is a positive change from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.86%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in CSX in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in CSX in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in CSX in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CSX during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Slow Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CSX during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.75% of the company’s stock.

CSX Company Profile

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, automotive, agricultural and food products, minerals, fertilizers, forest products, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

