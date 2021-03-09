Zacks: Brokerages Expect Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $532.14 Million

Equities research analysts expect Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) to report $532.14 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for Etsy’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $535.26 million and the lowest is $529.00 million. Etsy reported sales of $228.06 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 133.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Etsy will report full year sales of $2.12 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.81 billion to $2.35 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $2.51 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.07 billion to $2.94 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Etsy.

Get Etsy alerts:

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The specialty retailer reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.48. Etsy had a return on equity of 46.30% and a net margin of 16.83%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ETSY. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Etsy from $215.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Etsy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $257.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. KeyCorp increased their price target on Etsy from $180.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Roth Capital increased their price target on Etsy from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Etsy from $178.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $200.52.

In related news, CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 4,921 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.19, for a total value of $852,267.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 1,941 shares in the company, valued at $336,161.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Melissa Reiff sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $350,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $600,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,434 shares of company stock valued at $3,719,699. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ETSY. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new position in Etsy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Etsy during the third quarter worth $26,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Etsy during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Etsy during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Associated Banc Corp boosted its position in shares of Etsy by 450.0% during the fourth quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 165 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ETSY opened at $190.26 on Tuesday. Etsy has a 52 week low of $29.95 and a 52 week high of $251.86. The company has a quick ratio of 4.98, a current ratio of 4.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The company has a market capitalization of $23.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.70, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $216.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $163.09.

About Etsy

Etsy, Inc operates online market places for buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, France, and Germany. Its online market places include Etsy.com and Reverb.com. The company offers approximately 66 million items in its various retail categories to buyers.

Featured Article: What strategies should day traders use to execute a trade?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Etsy (ETSY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Etsy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Etsy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.