Zacks: Brokerages Expect Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXN) to Post -$0.44 Earnings Per Share

Analysts predict that Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXN) will report earnings of ($0.44) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Flexion Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.50) to ($0.38). Flexion Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.88) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, March 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Flexion Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($2.59) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.66) to ($2.51). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($1.81) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.00) to ($1.32). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Flexion Therapeutics.

A number of brokerages recently commented on FLXN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Flexion Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating on shares of Flexion Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Flexion Therapeutics from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Flexion Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, November 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Flexion Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.85.

Shares of FLXN opened at $11.11 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a current ratio of 4.66. The company has a market capitalization of $547.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.60 and a beta of 1.64. Flexion Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $5.01 and a fifty-two week high of $14.39. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.72.

In other news, General Counsel Mark S. Levine sold 6,829 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.13, for a total transaction of $76,006.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 107,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,195,707.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO David Arkowitz sold 6,073 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.13, for a total transaction of $67,592.49. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 151,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,681,164.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 19,531 shares of company stock valued at $221,106. Corporate insiders own 17.03% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in Flexion Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $126,000. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in Flexion Therapeutics by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 26,178 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 5,236 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Flexion Therapeutics by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 19,358 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 3,336 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Flexion Therapeutics by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 90,900 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $946,000 after acquiring an additional 15,358 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in Flexion Therapeutics by 45.6% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 110,215 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,147,000 after acquiring an additional 34,500 shares during the period.

Flexion Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of patients with musculoskeletal conditions. It offers ZILRETTA, an intra-articular injection for the management of osteoarthritis (OA) pain of the knee in the United States.

