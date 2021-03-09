Zacks: Brokerages Expect Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) Will Post Earnings of $0.48 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) will announce earnings of $0.48 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Johnson Controls International’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.50 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.46. Johnson Controls International reported earnings per share of $0.42 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.3%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Friday, May 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Johnson Controls International will report full-year earnings of $2.54 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.50 to $2.60. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.80 to $3.02. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Johnson Controls International.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.03. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 8.72% and a net margin of 2.83%. The business had revenue of $5.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have weighed in on JCI. HSBC cut Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Barclays raised their price target on Johnson Controls International from $42.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Johnson Controls International from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Sunday, January 31st. Smith Barney Citigroup cut Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, December 14th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.10.

Johnson Controls International stock opened at $60.22 on Tuesday. Johnson Controls International has a twelve month low of $22.77 and a twelve month high of $60.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $53.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.85, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.00.

In other Johnson Controls International news, VP Sreeganesh Ramaswamy sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $260,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 66,483 shares in the company, valued at $3,457,116. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Robert M. Vanhimbergen sold 13,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.67, for a total value of $778,545.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 46,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,706,049.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 28,500 shares of company stock worth $1,573,345. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in JCI. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in Johnson Controls International in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 209.6% during the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services bought a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 89.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. It operates through Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, air conditioning, controls, refrigeration, integrated electronic security, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems, as well as data-driven smart building solutions to non-residential building and industrial applications.

