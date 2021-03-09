Zacks: Brokerages Expect Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $236.43 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC) will report sales of $236.43 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Kilroy Realty’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $234.46 million to $238.40 million. Kilroy Realty posted sales of $221.33 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 6.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Kilroy Realty will report full-year sales of $978.70 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $968.07 million to $997.40 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.08 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.05 billion to $1.10 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Kilroy Realty.

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.30). Kilroy Realty had a net margin of 20.35% and a return on equity of 3.56%.

KRC has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Kilroy Realty from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Scotiabank upgraded Kilroy Realty from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Kilroy Realty from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Mizuho lowered Kilroy Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Kilroy Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Kilroy Realty has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.69.

Shares of KRC stock opened at $68.36 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $60.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.24. The company has a quick ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $7.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.94, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.91. Kilroy Realty has a 12 month low of $45.28 and a 12 month high of $71.81.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. Kilroy Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.15%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kilroy Realty by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 567,896 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,508,000 after purchasing an additional 89,685 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in Kilroy Realty by 40.6% in the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 31,033 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,781,000 after acquiring an additional 8,968 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Kilroy Realty by 2,100.4% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 119,086 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,188,000 after acquiring an additional 113,674 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Kilroy Realty by 125.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 43,789 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,275,000 after acquiring an additional 24,382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Kilroy Realty in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $824,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.74% of the company’s stock.

Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE: KRC, the ÂcompanyÂ, ÂKRCÂ) is a leading West Coast landlord and developer, with a major presence in San Diego, Greater Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area, and the Pacific Northwest. The company has earned global recognition for sustainability, building operations, innovation and design.

