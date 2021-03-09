Zacks: Brokerages Expect L Brands, Inc. (NYSE:LB) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.63 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect that L Brands, Inc. (NYSE:LB) will announce sales of $2.63 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for L Brands’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.58 billion and the highest is $2.67 billion. L Brands posted sales of $1.65 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 59.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 19th.

On average, analysts expect that L Brands will report full-year sales of $13.35 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $12.76 billion to $13.85 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $13.88 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.38 billion to $14.28 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover L Brands.

L Brands (NYSE:LB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.12. L Brands had a negative return on equity of 37.40% and a negative net margin of 1.77%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.88 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on L Brands from $61.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley upgraded L Brands from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded L Brands from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on L Brands from $65.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on L Brands from $30.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.73.

In other news, insider James L. Bersani sold 11,279 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.65, for a total value of $627,676.35. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 205,745 shares in the company, valued at $11,449,709.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Stuart B. Burgdoerfer sold 75,848 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.56, for a total value of $4,138,266.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 101,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,537,294.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 17.83% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP lifted its holdings in shares of L Brands by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 97,950 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,642,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of L Brands by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,160 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of L Brands by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 34,508 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the period. Everett Harris & Co. CA lifted its holdings in shares of L Brands by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 18,394 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $684,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of L Brands by 59.3% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,238 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LB opened at $55.24 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $48.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.49. L Brands has a 52-week low of $8.00 and a 52-week high of $57.63. The firm has a market cap of $15.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.82, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.66.

L Brands Company Profile

L Brands, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate and other apparel, personal care, and beauty and home fragrance products. The company operates in three segments: Victoria's Secret, Bath & Body Works, and Victoria's Secret and Bath & Body Works International. Its products include bras and panties, loungewear, athletic attire, shower gels and lotions, aromatherapy, soaps and sanitizers, and body care accessories.

