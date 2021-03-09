Zacks: Brokerages Expect Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN) to Post $0.32 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN) will announce $0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Nielsen’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.35 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.29. Nielsen posted earnings of $0.29 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nielsen will report full-year earnings of $1.48 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.43 to $1.51. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.70 to $1.76. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Nielsen.

Get Nielsen alerts:

Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The business services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. Nielsen had a positive return on equity of 22.28% and a negative net margin of 2.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NLSN. Truist upped their price target on Nielsen from $20.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Nielsen from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Nielsen from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Nielsen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Nielsen from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.17.

Nielsen stock traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $25.81. 208,088 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,380,833. The firm has a market cap of $9.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.67 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $23.03 and a 200 day moving average of $18.07. Nielsen has a 12 month low of $11.62 and a 12 month high of $26.54.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 3rd. Nielsen’s payout ratio is presently 14.20%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NLSN. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Nielsen by 170.0% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,379 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,498 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Nielsen in the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Nielsen in the third quarter valued at about $64,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in Nielsen in the third quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Nielsen by 30.6% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,462 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 811 shares during the last quarter.

About Nielsen

Nielsen Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a measurement and data analytics company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Connect and Media. The Connect segment provides retail transactional measurement data, consumer behavior information, and analytics primarily to businesses in the consumer packaged goods industry.

Read More: How to interpret a stock’s beta number



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Nielsen (NLSN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Nielsen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nielsen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.