Zacks: Brokerages Expect Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $544.13 Million

Analysts forecast that Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) will post sales of $544.13 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Nordson’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $551.00 million and the lowest is $525.80 million. Nordson posted sales of $529.48 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.8%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nordson will report full-year sales of $2.23 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.22 billion to $2.25 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $2.36 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.33 billion to $2.40 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Nordson.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $526.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $509.08 million. Nordson had a net margin of 11.77% and a return on equity of 18.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $203.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 26th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Nordson from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Nordson from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $206.80.

Shares of NDSN opened at $196.53 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $188.97 and its 200-day moving average is $195.62. Nordson has a 12 month low of $96.46 and a 12 month high of $216.87. The firm has a market cap of $11.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 23rd will be paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. Nordson’s payout ratio is presently 28.47%.

In related news, EVP Jeffrey A. Pembroke sold 5,388 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.06, for a total value of $1,050,983.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,026,746.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NDSN. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Nordson in the 4th quarter worth $109,180,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nordson by 541,537.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 541,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $103,897,000 after acquiring an additional 541,537 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Nordson by 378.0% during the 4th quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 671,966 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $135,048,000 after acquiring an additional 531,379 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nordson by 45.7% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 324,780 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $65,264,000 after acquiring an additional 101,937 shares during the period. Finally, Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA lifted its holdings in shares of Nordson by 67.0% during the 4th quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA now owns 246,030 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,059,000 after acquiring an additional 98,668 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.25% of the company’s stock.

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Precision Solutions (IPS) and Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS).

