Zacks: Brokerages Expect PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG) to Post $0.26 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG) will report earnings per share of $0.26 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for PG&E’s earnings. PG&E reported earnings of $0.89 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 70.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Friday, May 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PG&E will report full-year earnings of $1.00 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.97 to $1.02. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.07 to $1.17. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover PG&E.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. PG&E had a positive return on equity of 21.57% and a negative net margin of 27.77%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of PG&E from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Wolfe Research upgraded PG&E from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Barclays upped their price target on PG&E from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of PG&E from $13.50 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of PG&E from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.75.

Shares of PCG stock traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $11.16. 16,973,954 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,165,528. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.05. The firm has a market cap of $22.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.12, a P/E/G ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.74. PG&E has a fifty-two week low of $6.25 and a fifty-two week high of $13.90.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of PG&E by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 148,364,822 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,848,626,000 after buying an additional 8,773,197 shares during the period. Third Point LLC bought a new stake in PG&E during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $797,542,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in PG&E by 24.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 76,972,546 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $959,078,000 after purchasing an additional 15,347,968 shares in the last quarter. Silver Point Capital L.P. lifted its stake in PG&E by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Silver Point Capital L.P. now owns 40,981,049 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $384,812,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295,949 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in PG&E by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 33,236,340 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $414,125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,692,386 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.10% of the company’s stock.

About PG&E

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources.

