Zacks: Brokerages Expect Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) Will Post Earnings of -$0.17 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.17) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Roku’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.61) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.00. Roku posted earnings of ($0.45) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 62.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Roku will report full year earnings of ($0.34) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.94) to $0.27. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.07) to $1.87. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Roku.

Get Roku alerts:

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.54. Roku had a negative return on equity of 11.15% and a negative net margin of 6.53%. The business had revenue of $649.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $625.85 million.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ROKU. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Roku from $300.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Roku from $260.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Roku from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $352.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Roku in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Macquarie increased their target price on shares of Roku from $275.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Roku presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $386.37.

Shares of NASDAQ:ROKU opened at $327.19 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Roku has a 1 year low of $58.22 and a 1 year high of $486.72. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $422.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $293.39. The firm has a market cap of $41.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -389.51 and a beta of 1.95.

In related news, Director Mai Fyfield sold 306 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total value of $110,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 306 shares in the company, valued at $110,160. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Scott A. Rosenberg sold 4,881 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.05, for a total transaction of $1,996,573.05. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 38,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,706,701.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 848,057 shares of company stock valued at $322,656,959. 22.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new position in Roku during the fourth quarter worth about $990,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Roku by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 104,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,803,000 after purchasing an additional 3,291 shares during the period. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Roku by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in Roku by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 57,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,926,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Finally, FormulaFolio Investments LLC bought a new position in Roku during the fourth quarter worth about $585,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.15% of the company’s stock.

Roku Company Profile

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others. As of December 31, 2019, the company had 36.9 million active accounts.

See Also: What is a Swap?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Roku (ROKU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Roku Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roku and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.