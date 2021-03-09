Zacks: Brokerages Expect Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) to Announce $0.74 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) will post $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Sensata Technologies’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.71 and the highest is $0.79. Sensata Technologies posted earnings per share of $0.53 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 39.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Sensata Technologies will report full-year earnings of $3.32 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.25 to $3.39. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $3.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.59 to $4.05. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Sensata Technologies.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $906.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $891.96 million. Sensata Technologies had a net margin of 3.22% and a return on equity of 14.00%. Sensata Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS.

ST has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Sensata Technologies from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Sensata Technologies from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Sensata Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Sensata Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Sensata Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $61.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Sensata Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.94.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Sensata Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $77,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 1.0% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 141,356 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $6,365,000 after purchasing an additional 1,433 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in Sensata Technologies by 56.3% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 13,906 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $587,000 after purchasing an additional 5,011 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Sensata Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $384,000. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 385.6% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 44,502 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,176,000 after buying an additional 35,338 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Sensata Technologies stock traded down $0.39 during trading on Monday, hitting $58.84. 994,894 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,238,192. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.46, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.57. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.64. Sensata Technologies has a 52-week low of $18.25 and a 52-week high of $61.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 3.63 and a current ratio of 4.33.

Sensata Technologies Holding Plc engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of electromechanical, electronic sensors and controls. It operates through the following two segments: Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment designs and manufactures sensors for the automotive and heavy vehicle and off-road markets.

