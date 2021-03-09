Zacks: Brokerages Expect Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $325.68 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) will report $325.68 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Synaptics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $324.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $327.30 million. Synaptics reported sales of $328.10 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.7%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Synaptics will report full year sales of $1.33 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.31 billion to $1.35 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.39 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.32 billion to $1.44 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Synaptics.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The software maker reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.51. Synaptics had a return on equity of 21.89% and a net margin of 8.47%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on SYNA shares. Cowen raised their target price on Synaptics from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Susquehanna raised their target price on Synaptics from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp raised their target price on Synaptics from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on Synaptics from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on Synaptics from $93.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.00.

NASDAQ SYNA opened at $127.16 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Synaptics has a twelve month low of $44.41 and a twelve month high of $138.82. The company has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s fifty day moving average is $120.20 and its 200 day moving average is $93.01.

In other news, insider Kermit Nolan sold 5,745 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $517,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 49,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,491,090. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey D. Buchanan sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $450,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $913,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 34,107 shares of company stock valued at $3,812,718. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cutler Group LP grew its stake in shares of Synaptics by 210.0% in the 4th quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 310 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Grace Capital acquired a new position in Synaptics during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new position in Synaptics during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Synaptics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA acquired a new position in Synaptics during the 4th quarter valued at about $87,000. Institutional investors own 99.85% of the company’s stock.

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells intuitive human interface solutions for electronic devices and products worldwide. The company offers ClearPad, which enables users to interact directly with the display on mobile smartphones, tablets, and automobiles; ClearView products that provide advanced image processing and low power technology for displays on electronic devices, including smartphones and tablets; TouchView products, which integrate touch and display technologies to deliver performance and simplified design; and Natural ID, a fingerprint ID product that is used in automobiles, notebook personal computers (PCs), PC peripherals, and other applications.

