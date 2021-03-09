Zacks: Brokerages Expect Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $987.03 Million

Equities analysts predict that Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) will report $987.03 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Tempur Sealy International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $923.70 million to $1.02 billion. Tempur Sealy International reported sales of $822.40 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tempur Sealy International will report full-year sales of $4.31 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.25 billion to $4.37 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $4.55 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.46 billion to $4.64 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Tempur Sealy International.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.15. Tempur Sealy International had a return on equity of 106.94% and a net margin of 7.17%.

Several brokerages recently commented on TPX. Truist lifted their price objective on Tempur Sealy International from $31.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Tempur Sealy International from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. UBS Group raised Tempur Sealy International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Tempur Sealy International from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Tempur Sealy International from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.57.

In other news, EVP Scott Vollet sold 42,456 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.83, for a total value of $1,181,550.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 180,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,020,170.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David Montgomery sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $1,400,000.00. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 403,100 shares of company stock valued at $11,069,269. Company insiders own 3.14% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 28,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $767,000 after acquiring an additional 21,315 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 300.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,872,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,559,000 after buying an additional 2,905,111 shares during the last quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Tempur Sealy International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,064,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,700,000 after buying an additional 13,498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 731.6% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,893,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,114,000 after buying an additional 1,665,457 shares during the last quarter. 23.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TPX opened at $37.10 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Tempur Sealy International has a one year low of $5.50 and a one year high of $37.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.71, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 2.02. The business has a fifty day moving average of $30.92 and a 200 day moving average of $26.19.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 25th will be given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 24th. Tempur Sealy International’s payout ratio is 28.00%.

Tempur Sealy International Company Profile

Tempur Sealy International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes bedding products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It provides mattresses, foundations and adjustable foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows, mattress covers, sheets, cushions, and various other accessories and comfort products under the TEMPUR, Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, Comfort Revolution, and Stearns & Foster brands.

