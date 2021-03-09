Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB) Shares Up 5.9%

Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB)’s share price shot up 5.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $137.91 and last traded at $135.14. 506,292 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 25% from the average session volume of 405,978 shares. The stock had previously closed at $127.56.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ZLAB shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Zai Lab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Zai Lab from $101.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Monday, November 16th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Zai Lab from $107.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Zai Lab from $130.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Zai Lab has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.80.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $167.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $117.61. The firm has a market cap of $11.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.60 and a beta of 0.95.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FIL Ltd grew its position in shares of Zai Lab by 34.3% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Zai Lab by 43.9% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Zai Lab by 77.5% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Zai Lab by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 8,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $738,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Zai Lab by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. 81.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zai Lab Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering or licensing, developing, and commercializing proprietary therapeutics that address medical needs in the fields of oncology, autoimmune, and infectious diseases in China. The company offers Niraparib, an oral small molecule poly ADP ribose polymerase 1/2 inhibitor for the treatment of multiple solid tumors, including ovarian and other types of lung cancer; and Optune, a cancer therapy for the treatment of glioblastoma multiforme.

