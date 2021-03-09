Zap Price Tops $0.29 on Top Exchanges (ZAP)

Zap (CURRENCY:ZAP) traded 3.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 9th. In the last seven days, Zap has traded up 20% against the U.S. dollar. One Zap token can now be bought for approximately $0.29 or 0.00000538 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Zap has a market cap of $69.17 million and approximately $2.85 million worth of Zap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.20 or 0.00057331 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $5.41 or 0.00009943 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $433.60 or 0.00796692 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000313 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.91 or 0.00027388 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 17.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.94 or 0.00067866 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.29 or 0.00031759 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001838 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00003955 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001840 BTC.

Zap Profile

Zap is a token. Its launch date was October 7th, 2017. Zap’s total supply is 520,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 236,144,465 tokens. Zap’s official website is www.zap.org . The Reddit community for Zap is /r/ZapStore and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zap’s official Twitter account is @ZapOracles and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zap Store is an Ethereum-based marketplace to find,list, and purchase oracles. ZAP is an ERC20 token that serves as currency on Zap's ecosystem. In order to create an oracle or make queries for data, both providers and subscribers must bond their ZAP, locking it up in an individual oracle. “

Buying and Selling Zap

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

