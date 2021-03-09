ZBG Token Price Hits $0.0398 (ZT)

ZBG Token (CURRENCY:ZT) traded 5.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 9th. One ZBG Token coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0398 or 0.00000074 BTC on exchanges. ZBG Token has a market cap of $10.51 million and $531,951.00 worth of ZBG Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, ZBG Token has traded up 7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $30.84 or 0.00057090 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $426.79 or 0.00789960 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.98 or 0.00009218 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000307 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.21 or 0.00026297 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.15 or 0.00065062 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001851 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.20 or 0.00029978 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 15.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00003942 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001853 BTC.

ZBG Token Coin Profile

ZBG Token (CRYPTO:ZT) is a coin. It was first traded on July 18th, 2018. ZBG Token’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 264,015,942 coins. The official message board for ZBG Token is medium.com/@ZBGofficial . ZBG Token’s official Twitter account is @ZBGLOBLE

According to CryptoCompare, “ZBG Token (ZT) is an exchange based token and native currency of the ZBG crypto exchange. The ZT can be used to purchase monthly VIP status plans for transaction fee discounts, vote on exchange decisions, gain early access to special ZBG launchpad events, and trade with other cryptocurrencies listed on the ZBG exchange. Additional information about ZBG Token (ZT) can be found at https://www.zbg.com/ “

