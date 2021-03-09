ZBG Token (ZT) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $585,890.00

ZBG Token (CURRENCY:ZT) traded up 0% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 9th. In the last seven days, ZBG Token has traded up 6.5% against the dollar. One ZBG Token coin can now be bought for about $0.0396 or 0.00000074 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ZBG Token has a market cap of $10.46 million and approximately $585,890.00 worth of ZBG Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $29.63 or 0.00055431 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.37 or 0.00010047 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $417.62 or 0.00781256 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000302 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.18 or 0.00026519 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $34.95 or 0.00065387 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001871 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.26 or 0.00030414 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001872 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.95 or 0.00041071 BTC.

ZBG Token Profile

ZT is a coin. It launched on July 18th, 2018. ZBG Token’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 264,015,942 coins. The official message board for ZBG Token is medium.com/@ZBGofficial . ZBG Token’s official Twitter account is @ZBGLOBLE

According to CryptoCompare, “ZBG Token (ZT) is an exchange based token and native currency of the ZBG crypto exchange. The ZT can be used to purchase monthly VIP status plans for transaction fee discounts, vote on exchange decisions, gain early access to special ZBG launchpad events, and trade with other cryptocurrencies listed on the ZBG exchange. Additional information about ZBG Token (ZT) can be found at https://www.zbg.com/ “

Buying and Selling ZBG Token

