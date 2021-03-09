ZClassic Trading Up 1.3% This Week (ZCL)

ZClassic (CURRENCY:ZCL) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 9th. During the last seven days, ZClassic has traded 1.3% higher against the dollar. ZClassic has a market cap of $2.69 million and $29,102.00 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ZClassic coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.29 or 0.00000545 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get ZClassic alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $134.05 or 0.00248334 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $50.23 or 0.00093049 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.85 or 0.00055299 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000678 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000012 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 18% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000334 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 40% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0314 or 0.00000058 BTC.

VoteCoin (VOT) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About ZClassic

ZClassic (ZCL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. ZClassic’s total supply is 9,136,950 coins. ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for ZClassic is /r/ZClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for ZClassic is t.me/ZclassicCE_Announcement . The official website for ZClassic is zclassic-ce.com

ZClassic Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZClassic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZClassic using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ZClassic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZClassic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.