Zcoin Price Up 14.2% Over Last 7 Days (XZC)

Zcoin (CURRENCY:XZC) traded 5.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 9th. During the last seven days, Zcoin has traded up 14.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Zcoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $4.23 or 0.00022429 BTC on exchanges. Zcoin has a total market capitalization of $47.66 million and $6.00 million worth of Zcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $54,235.27 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,834.48 or 0.03382447 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $199.66 or 0.00368143 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $537.76 or 0.00991534 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0570 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $223.33 or 0.00411774 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $188.45 or 0.00347470 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00003644 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $134.82 or 0.00248582 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.08 or 0.00022265 BTC.

Zcoin Profile

Zcoin (CRYPTO:XZC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. It launched on September 28th, 2016. Zcoin’s total supply is 21,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,268,393 coins. The Reddit community for Zcoin is /r/zcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zcoin’s official website is zcoin.io . Zcoin’s official Twitter account is @zcoinofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

Zcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

