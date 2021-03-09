ZCore Tops 1-Day Volume of $10,946.00 (ZCR)

ZCore (CURRENCY:ZCR) traded 13.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 9th. ZCore has a total market capitalization of $835,220.69 and $10,946.00 worth of ZCore was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, ZCore has traded 5.7% lower against the US dollar. One ZCore token can currently be bought for $0.0922 or 0.00000172 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wowbit (WWB) traded up 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0339 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Xaya (CHI) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.1000 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Red Pulse Phoenix (PHX) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Bridge Protocol (BRDG) traded 14.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Dinero (DIN) traded 20.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

QYNO (QNO) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

01coin (ZOC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Mogwai (MOG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000116 BTC.

ZCore Profile

ZCore (CRYPTO:ZCR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the

NeoScrypt

hashing algorithm. ZCore’s total supply is 9,061,477 tokens. The official website for ZCore is zcore.cash. ZCore’s official Twitter account is @ZCoreCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “ZCore was born out of a desire to create a cryptocurrency that is truly accessible to everyone and revolutionize the cryptocurrency market. We believe that a truly useful currency is one that is easily used by anyone. ZCore (ZCR) is 100% open source, with PoS (Proof-of-Stake) mining based on the Quark algorithm and maximum supply of 18 million coins. Structured in a robust network with Masternodes and reward of 6.5 ZCR per block every 60 seconds. “

Buying and Selling ZCore

