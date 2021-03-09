Zeepin (ZPT) 1-Day Volume Reaches $23,395.00

Zeepin (CURRENCY:ZPT) traded 16.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 8th. One Zeepin coin can now be purchased for $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Zeepin has traded 5.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Zeepin has a total market capitalization of $257,308.52 and approximately $23,395.00 worth of Zeepin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $244.61 or 0.00454252 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001858 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.31 or 0.00067425 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000896 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.94 or 0.00046317 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $41.64 or 0.00077330 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42.03 or 0.00078042 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000553 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $250.93 or 0.00465982 BTC.

Zeepin was first traded on January 18th, 2018. Zeepin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 coins. Zeepin’s official message board is medium.com/@zeepin . Zeepin’s official Twitter account is @zeepinchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Zeepin is www.zeepin.io . The Reddit community for Zeepin is /r/zeepin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zeepin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zeepin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zeepin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

