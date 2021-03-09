Zel Hits One Day Volume of $1.31 Million (ZEL)

Zel (CURRENCY:ZEL) traded 9.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 9th. Zel has a market cap of $10.67 million and approximately $1.31 million worth of Zel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zel coin can currently be bought for about $0.0868 or 0.00000157 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Zel has traded 17.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $136.56 or 0.00246589 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.14 or 0.00094152 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $30.82 or 0.00055653 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000287 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00002778 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000613 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000012 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 23.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000502 BTC.

Ycash (YEC) traded up 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000323 BTC.

Zel Coin Profile

Zel (ZEL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 31st, 2018. Zel’s total supply is 122,930,325 coins. The official message board for Zel is dashboard.zel.network/d/MbFdic9mz/zelnodes-dashboard . Zel’s official Twitter account is @Zelcash . Zel’s official website is zel.cash

According to CryptoCompare, “Zelcash is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. “

Zel Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zel should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zel using one of the exchanges listed above.

