Zen Protocol (ZP) Market Cap Achieves $1.75 Million

Zen Protocol (CURRENCY:ZP) traded up 25.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on March 9th. One Zen Protocol token can now be bought for $0.0772 or 0.00000143 BTC on popular exchanges. Zen Protocol has a market capitalization of $1.75 million and approximately $1,407.00 worth of Zen Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Zen Protocol has traded up 30.4% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Sora (XOR) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $598.14 or 0.01110792 BTC.

Castweet (CTT) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000252 BTC.

BitcoinSoV (BSOV) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000253 BTC.

VeraOne (VRO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.57 or 0.00103205 BTC.

Bytus (BYTS) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00002655 BTC.

Bone (BONE) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002067 BTC.

EtherBone (ETHBN) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ENTONE (ENTONE) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0339 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Zen Protocol Profile

Zen Protocol (CRYPTO:ZP) is a token. Zen Protocol’s total supply is 26,631,450 tokens and its circulating supply is 22,636,450 tokens. Zen Protocol’s official website is www.zenprotocol.com . The Reddit community for Zen Protocol is /r/zenprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zen Protocol’s official Twitter account is @zen_protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zen Protocol is a blockchain built for finance. Its focus is to help developers writing fast, scalable and reliable smart contracts. Zen Protocol features Bitcoin integration, faster smart contracts by proving how long they take to run, which means there's no need for a “gas” system, and a native token use and issuance. ZP is an ERC20 token used to activate contracts. Contracts are pay-per-block, meaning they don't use network resources that they don't pay for. The token is also used to vote on what mix of hash functions should be used in Zen Protocol's PoW. “

Buying and Selling Zen Protocol

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zen Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zen Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zen Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

