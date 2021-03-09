Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL) Trading 8.9% Higher

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL)’s stock price shot up 8.9% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $44.26 and last traded at $42.89. 257,747 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 4% from the average session volume of 269,730 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.37.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 14th. Finally, Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.63.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.45.

In other news, COO Kevin D. Bunker sold 3,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.07, for a total transaction of $166,759.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Melissa B. Epperly sold 3,083 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.91, for a total value of $160,038.53. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 276,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,372,788.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 70,144 shares of company stock valued at $3,624,603.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 23.6% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 25.9% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. 67.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:ZNTL)

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers in the United States. Its lead product candidate is the ZN-c5, an oral selective estrogen receptor degrader that is in a Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of advanced or metastatic breast cancer.

