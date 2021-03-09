ZENZO (ZNZ) Price Up 36.7% Over Last Week

ZENZO (CURRENCY:ZNZ) traded 9.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 9th. One ZENZO coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0830 or 0.00000153 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ZENZO has a market capitalization of $1.15 million and approximately $264.00 worth of ZENZO was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, ZENZO has traded 36.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002155 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.91 or 0.00060691 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002103 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $150.61 or 0.00277731 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000362 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00002191 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000321 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001845 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.38 or 0.00009930 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.50 or 0.00011991 BTC.

ZENZO Profile

ZENZO is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Xevan

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 30th, 2018. ZENZO’s total supply is 25,817,180 coins and its circulating supply is 13,854,782 coins. The official website for ZENZO is www.zenzo.io. The Reddit community for ZENZO is https://reddit.com/r/ZENZO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ZENZO’s official message board is medium.com/@zenzo_ecosystem.

According to CryptoCompare, “ZENZO is an all-encompassing ecosystem designed specifically for gamers and game developers. The foundation is the dedicated Proof of Stake gaming blockchain, known as ZENZO Blockchain. The multi-faceted driving force within this network is the ZENZO Coin, known as ZNZ. “

ZENZO Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZENZO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZENZO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZENZO using one of the exchanges listed above.

