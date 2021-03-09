ZEON (ZEON) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $377,103.00

ZEON (CURRENCY:ZEON) traded 12.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 9th. ZEON has a market cap of $18.16 million and $377,103.00 worth of ZEON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, ZEON has traded 3.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One ZEON token can currently be bought for $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $31.34 or 0.00057182 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $439.93 or 0.00802613 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.41 or 0.00009878 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000311 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.86 or 0.00027106 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 17.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.25 or 0.00067965 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.35 or 0.00031661 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001825 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00003905 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001826 BTC.

ZEON Profile

ZEON is a token. It was first traded on February 26th, 2019. ZEON’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 29,239,906,267 tokens. ZEON’s official message board is medium.com/zeon-network . ZEON’s official Twitter account is @zeon_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . ZEON’s official website is zeon.network

ZEON Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZEON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZEON should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZEON using one of the exchanges listed above.

