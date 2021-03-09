Zilla (ZLA) Price Hits $0.0035 on Major Exchanges

Zilla (CURRENCY:ZLA) traded up 12.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on March 9th. One Zilla token can now be bought for approximately $0.0035 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Zilla has traded up 30% against the U.S. dollar. Zilla has a total market capitalization of $210,887.38 and approximately $15,108.00 worth of Zilla was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.92 or 0.00057277 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $424.03 or 0.00785508 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.15 or 0.00009534 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000312 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.81 or 0.00027441 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $35.58 or 0.00065918 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001853 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.53 or 0.00030628 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00003904 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001855 BTC.

Zilla Token Profile

Zilla (ZLA) is a token. Its genesis date was November 30th, 2017. Zilla’s total supply is 60,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Zilla is /r/ZILLAtoken . The official website for Zilla is zla.io . Zilla’s official Twitter account is @zilliqa and its Facebook page is accessible here

Zilla Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zilla directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zilla should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zilla using one of the exchanges listed above.

