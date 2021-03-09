Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) Trading 10.9% Higher

Shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) traded up 10.9% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $141.25 and last traded at $138.27. 6,567,100 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 74% from the average session volume of 3,767,476 shares. The stock had previously closed at $124.66.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on Z. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $130.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $130.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Zillow Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $148.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating on shares of Zillow Group in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Zillow Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $154.43.

The company has a market cap of $33.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.59 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 10.08, a quick ratio of 9.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $157.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $120.77.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 11.54% and a negative return on equity of 9.76%. The business had revenue of $788.95 million during the quarter.

In other Zillow Group news, insider Jeremy Wacksman sold 1,839 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.18, for a total transaction of $243,079.02. Also, insider Errol G. Samuelson sold 7,144 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.11, for a total transaction of $1,150,969.84. Insiders have sold a total of 153,730 shares of company stock worth $23,298,617 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 19.87% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Zillow Group during the 3rd quarter worth $755,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 70,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,167,000 after purchasing an additional 12,959 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS raised its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 16,816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,183,000 after purchasing an additional 2,790 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in Zillow Group by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 13,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,775,000 after acquiring an additional 1,985 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Zillow Group by 195.0% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.11% of the company’s stock.

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands on mobile and the web in the United States. It operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The company's platform offers buying, selling, renting, and financing services for residential real estate. It also provides a suite of marketing software and technology solutions; and advertising services.

