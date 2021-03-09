Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) Shares Up 9.6%

Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) shot up 9.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $145.67 and last traded at $142.56. 1,115,224 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 26% from the average session volume of 886,081 shares. The stock had previously closed at $130.04.

Several research firms recently commented on ZG. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $167.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $85.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, November 9th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $130.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $158.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Truist raised their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $134.00 to $158.00 in a report on Monday, December 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.50.

The company has a quick ratio of 9.73, a current ratio of 10.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business’s 50 day moving average is $164.54 and its 200-day moving average is $123.87. The firm has a market cap of $34.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -72.94 and a beta of 1.31.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $788.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $741.17 million. Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 11.54% and a negative return on equity of 9.76%. The business’s revenue was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.26) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Zillow Group, Inc. will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Zillow Group by 32.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,712,320 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $368,713,000 after purchasing an additional 670,068 shares during the period. Ardevora Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in Zillow Group in the fourth quarter worth $72,674,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Zillow Group in the fourth quarter worth $44,665,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Zillow Group in the fourth quarter worth $38,365,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank acquired a new position in Zillow Group in the fourth quarter worth $30,804,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.98% of the company’s stock.

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands on mobile and the web in the United States. It operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The company's platform offers buying, selling, renting, and financing services for residential real estate. It also provides a suite of marketing software and technology solutions; and advertising services.

