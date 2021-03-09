ZIMBOCASH (ZASH) Reaches Market Cap of $5.01 Million

ZIMBOCASH (CURRENCY:ZASH) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on March 9th. ZIMBOCASH has a market capitalization of $5.01 million and $26,354.00 worth of ZIMBOCASH was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, ZIMBOCASH has traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar. One ZIMBOCASH token can now be purchased for about $0.0044 or 0.00000008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 17.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $274.75 or 0.00503528 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001834 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $35.94 or 0.00065872 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000878 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.42 or 0.00052090 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.91 or 0.00076813 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.83 or 0.00076661 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000542 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $254.69 or 0.00466757 BTC.

About ZIMBOCASH

ZIMBOCASH’s total supply is 4,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,127,377,442 tokens. The official website for ZIMBOCASH is www.zimbo.cash

ZIMBOCASH Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZIMBOCASH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZIMBOCASH should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZIMBOCASH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

