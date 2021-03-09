Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) Price Target Raised to $183.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) had its price objective upped by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $176.00 to $183.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target points to a potential upside of 14.35% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on ZBH. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $152.00 to $174.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a report on Friday, February 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $173.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $170.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.65.

NYSE ZBH traded up $1.54 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $160.04. 4,973 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,371,988. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.27 billion, a PE ratio of 990.69, a PEG ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $159.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $148.28. Zimmer Biomet has a 1-year low of $74.37 and a 1-year high of $170.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 2.18.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 0.52% and a return on equity of 10.07%. Zimmer Biomet’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.30 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Zimmer Biomet will post 4.8 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Zimmer Biomet during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Zimmer Biomet during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Zimmer Biomet during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Zimmer Biomet during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. 87.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Zimmer Biomet

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in four segments: Spine, less Asia Pacific; Office Based Technologies; Craniomaxillofacial and Thoracic; and Dental.

